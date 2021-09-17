Now even more cryptocurrencies at the Neobroker Justtrade

Voices on crypto collaboration
“We are very much looking forward to the cooperation, thanks to 21Shares we are significantly expanding our product range – and can justifiably claim to have the largest crypto offer of all German online brokers,” explains Ralf Oetting, founder and managing director of Justtrade.
Marco Infuso, Managing Director of 21Shares, says about the new partnership: “Growing with the right partners in the DACH region is my top priority. Adding our ETPs to the physical coin acquisition from Justtrade was therefore only a logical consequence. I am looking forward to the cooperation and, above all, the opportunity to convince retail and professional investors alike of our quality in the future. “
These cryptocurrencies are new at Justtrade
Investors at Justtrade can now also trade Cardano, Solana, Binance, Tezos and crypto index baskets via ETPs. “The crypto universe, including that of crypto ETPs, is growing steadily and rapidly – we want to open up all conceivable trading opportunities to our customers in this area as well and also give them the opportunity for the greatest possible diversification, also and especially in terms of risk diversification “, Continues Ralf Oetting from Justtrade.
The broad spectrum of possible uses for crypto ETPs also fits in with the topic of risk management. Among other things, these ETPs offer the advantage of speculating with them on falling prices in order to be able to implement short or hedging strategies in the crypto area. “Even if crypto values are the asset class of the future – similar mechanisms and rules apply here as in the area of classic forms of securities: Prices can not only go up, but also down – and in such a market environment our customers should be optimal and flexible move ”, explains Michael Bußhaus, also Justtrade founder and managing director.
These physical cryptocurrencies are available from Justtrade
Specifically, the Justtrade range of physical crypto values now consists of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, XRP (Ripple), Bitcoin Cash, EOS, Chainlink, Stellar, Polkadot, Uniswap, Ethereum Classic and Dogecoin. The conditions model with which Justtrade has impressed its customers from the start applies to the entire spectrum: an order fee of zero euros and a minimum spread of 0.30 percent pro rata for buying and selling. “It is important to us, even with the latest crypto stocks in our portfolio, that we can offer investors and traders cheaper trading than comparable providers,” said Bußhaus.
ETF investors also get a wide range
Outside of the crypto sector, Justtrade customers can expect a huge range of products. You can invest in a total of over 8,500 stocks and ETFs / ETCs and 500,000 certificates. All asset classes are traded intuitively and easily via a single depot, which enables orders to be executed within milliseconds. Customers can choose between app and web for access. The trading of securities, crypto values and ETPs from a custody account is a real innovation on this scale and unique for a German broker.
Become a Justtrade customer now! *