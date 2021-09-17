Now even more cryptocurrencies at the Neobroker Justtrade

Voices on crypto collaboration

“We are very much looking forward to the cooperation, thanks to 21Shares we are significantly expanding our product range – and can justifiably claim to have the largest crypto offer of all German online brokers,” explains Ralf Oetting, founder and managing director of Justtrade.

Marco Infuso, Managing Director of 21Shares, says about the new partnership: “Growing with the right partners in the DACH region is my top priority. Adding our ETPs to the physical coin acquisition from Justtrade was therefore only a logical consequence. I am looking forward to the cooperation and, above all, the opportunity to convince retail and professional investors alike of our quality in the future. “

These cryptocurrencies are new at Justtrade

Investors at Justtrade can now also trade Cardano, Solana, Binance, Tezos and crypto index baskets via ETPs. “The crypto universe, including that of crypto ETPs, is growing steadily and rapidly – we want to open up all conceivable trading opportunities to our customers in this area as well and also give them the opportunity for the greatest possible diversification, also and especially in terms of risk diversification “, Continues Ralf Oetting from Justtrade.