Nils Andersen-Red joins Binance from Europol to further strengthen the investigation and audit team | news

SINGAPORE, Jan. September 2021 / PRNewswire / – Binance, the world’s leading provider of blockchain ecosystems and cryptocurrency infrastructures, has once again expanded its investigation and audit team with the hiring of Nils Andersen-Röed from Europol, where he was a specialist on the dark web team . His focus will be on conducting and leading internal and external investigations with the aim of identifying malicious actors trying to commit crimes on the Binance platforms and protecting users’ funds, as well as proactive law enforcement agencies in their investigations to support. Nils’ appointment strengthens an already strong team of security specialists who are working hard to ensure that Binance remains the most secure crypto ecosystem ever.

Before joining Europol, Nils was project manager for the Dark Web Unit of the Dutch National Police. He was also the project manager of Operation Gravesac / Bayonet, which was taking over and breaking up the dark web marketplaces Hansa Market and Alphabay coordinated. Together with colleagues around the world, Nils was instrumental in this global operation. During this action, a huge amount of information about illegal business was collected and shared with other law enforcement agencies, which has led to many arrests around the globe and contributed significantly to the cleanup of the crypto industry.









Nils Andersen-Röed commented: ?? After working in law enforcement for many years, I am looking forward to tackling new challenges in the Binance Investigation and Audit team. Through the years I have learned that in order to fight crime it is not enough to simply arrest criminals, but also to look at the entire ecosystem in which they operate. Criminals and other bad actors are trying to misuse crypto for illegal purposes, which can affect innocent participants across the industry. At Binance, I will be able to protect the platforms and users from these evil actors while also assisting law enforcement agencies around the world in their investigations and safe law enforcement.

my goal is to make the cryptocurrency industry (and Binance in particular) a safer place. International collaboration between the industry and law enforcement agencies is vital because criminals don’t care about borders. Increased collaboration between the public and private sectors will also be beneficial in the fight against crime and will make this industry safer for all. “

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1628261/Binance_Nils_Andersen_Roed.jpg