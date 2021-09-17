Nicole Kidman: She used to be more scared

Actress Nicole Kidman has been married to musician Keith Urban for 13 years. Her life has changed a lot since then.

Nicole Kidman, 52, is happily married to musician Keith Urban, 52. The two have been married for 13 years and Nicole Kidman appreciates their happiness very much. In an interview with the Australian newspaper “The Syndey Morning Herald”, the Hollywood star tells how Keith Urban has changed her life and why she is more interested in acting again.

Nicole Kidman: “I used to be more scared.”



In the interview, Nicole Kidman also tells how she recovers after exhausting film roles. “I like to relax with meditation, but I feel most comfortable and secure with Keith. Having a partner by your side, someone to talk to, someone who loves you and someone you love, balances everything. Before I met him, I was more scared. Now I feel protected thanks to this great friend and wonderful partner that I have. “









More desire for demanding roles again



“When my kids were younger, my family became more of a priority and I wasn’t as eager to find new roles. But these interesting characters that I have been able to play lately, and to experience difficult and risky situations in these roles, gave me so much energy and satisfaction. I really want to find more of these demanding roles again. It’s exciting! ”Said the actress in an interview. Nicole Kidmn and Keith Urban have two daughters together, Sunday Rose, 11, and Faith, 9. Starting February 12, you can see the actors in the movie “Bombshell” in cinemas, along with Charlize Theron, 44 , and Margot Robbie, 29.

Sources used:Syndey Morning Herald, Instagram

