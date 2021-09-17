Friday, September 17, 2021
Next to Chris Hemsworth: Russell Crowe takes on a secret role in the new Thor movie – Entertainment

By Sonia Gupta
Russell Crowe performing in Cannes Photo: 2016 ImageCollect.com/ImageCollect


Numerous stars will have small appearances in the new “Thor” flick. Russell Crowe also reportedly has a secret role in the film.

Oscar winner Russell Crowe (56, “Gladiator”) is said to appear in “Thor: Love and Thunder”. According to “The Hollywood Reporter”, the 56-year-old will “probably play a small role” in Taika Waititis (45) new film. As early as the weekend, photos of Crowe were circulating in Australia, on which he could be seen with the stars of the Marvel flick.




In “Thor: Love and Thunder” Chris Hemsworth (37) will slip back into the role of Thor, Natalie Portman (39) returns as Jane Foster, Tessa Thompson (37) as Valkyrie. Christian Bale (47) is said to play the villain “Gorr the God Butcher”. Stars from the “Guardians of the Galaxy” films – including Chris Pratt (41) – are also there.

“Variety” also reports on numerous cameo appearances in the fourth “Thor” film, which is due to hit cinemas in spring 2022: Matt Damon (50), Luke Hemsworth (40) and Sam Neill (73) will therefore be like the previous one “Thor: Day of Decision” (2017) appear again as actors, who play Loki, Thor and Odin on stage. Melissa McCarthy (50) was also reportedly seen on the set recently …




