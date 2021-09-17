New “Uncharted” pictures show Mark Wahlberg as Sully – but an important thing is missing · KINO.de

We are finally getting the first real set photos for the “Uncharted” film, on which we see Mark Wahlberg for the first time. But something important is missing from his Sully.

What lasts forever will finally be good? If the “Uncharted” film follows this motto, a real cinema milestone awaits us. After all, the adaptation of the popular video game series has been in the works for almost a decade and has worn out half a dozen directors. But now the cameras are finally rolling in Berlin and we can look forward to the first usable set photos, after Tom Holland previously only revealed his chair from the set and himself with a Nathan Drake hairstyle.

On the latest impressions we see Tom Holland as Nathan Drake, but only his back delights us, which is why we can’t write much about his character. Mark Wahlberg is far more interesting. He was once supposed to play the main role of Nathan Drake, but after all these years of production hell, he now plays Drake’s mentor Sully. And the first pictures of him reveal: Fans obviously have to do without Sully’s iconic mustache.

Can Mark Wahlberg grow a mustache for “Uncharted 2”?

His historical hair belongs to Sully like a cigar between the lips, but the “Uncharted” film also presents us with a much younger Sully. Should the film be a success, we can at least hope for more parts, for which Mark Wahlberg will hopefully grow a mustache.

What awaits us in “Uncharted” is still unclear and the set photos don’t reveal much either. We can assume that Nathan Drake and Sully will go on a hunt for legendary treasure, as is their way. The fine thread that they display in the pictures does not seem to match. But the world of archeology is closely linked to the rich and powerful, as “Uncharted” players know. The most obvious guess is that Nate and Sully are participating in an auction of rare objects, as was the case in “Uncharted 4”, for example.

But it certainly won’t stay that glamorous. Drake and Sully are sure to get their hands dirty as they search for the treasures of this world in action-packed sequences. Until then, we have to be patient a little: “Uncharted” should be on July 15, 2021 start in German cinemas.

