New project against sexual harassment of women

Emma Watson takes a stand against sexual harassment

She really is an exception in Hollywood. Many child stars try after their first role to somehow maintain the level of awareness: No matter what project, the main thing is big! Emma Watson (29) has chosen a slightly different path. She chooses her film roles carefully and has been seen in smaller independent productions since Harry Potter. The main focus for Emma, ​​however, is politics rather than acting. Emma has been the UN special envoy for women and girls’ rights since 2014. On the month she took another step in the fight for safe working conditions for women.

Sexual harassment

Last week Emma caused a big Harry Potter throwback and posted a funny picture of herself and author Joanne K. Rowling. Now it’s “back to business”: The actress gave the go-ahead for an advice hotline in England and Wales on Monday. In the future, women will receive free legal advice there in cases of sexual harassment in the workplace. Legal advice is provided by “Rights of Women”, a British NGO that works for the rights, equality and safety of women. The 29-year-old addressed the public in a press release.

Politically active: Emma Watson met Emmanuel Macron at the “G7 Equality Meeting” in May.





© picture alliance

Emma is happy that enough donations are now available for the advice hotline. However, the thought that this is the only such offer is “completely devastating in view of the research that every second woman has experienced sexual harassment in the workplace.” The ambassador was nevertheless hopeful that “a new climate of prevention and responsibility will emerge” with new global standards, such as the recently adopted agreement of the International Labor Organization against sexual harassment in the workplace.

At the end of her statement, Watson addressed the injured directly: “It is incredibly important that you understand what rights you have, how you can get your rights and what decisions you can make when you have experienced harassment in order to benefit everyone create a safe working environment. ” The new advice hotline is a huge development in that all women are supported “no matter where we work”.

The actress has been campaigning for women’s rights around the world for several years. She has been the UN ambassador for equal rights for women since 2014. In the past, Watson has repeatedly appeared publicly as a women’s rights activist, for example at the Golden Globe Awards in 2018, to which she had invited the women’s rights activist Marai Larasi.

spot on news