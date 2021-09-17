Saturday, September 18, 2021
Netflix snaps Christian Bale’s film for $ 55 million

For the rights to Christian Bales (47) next film called “The Pale Blue Eye”, the streaming provider Netflix has reportedly dug deep into its pockets, according to reports. As the US-American industry website “Deadline” reports, Netflix was ready to hand over 55 million US dollars for the worldwide rights to the horror thriller by Scott Cooper (50) for the virtual edition of the EFM (European Film Market).

According to research by “Deadline”, the EFM has never offered such a high sum for a film. Numerous competitors have been outdone, it is said. Set in 1830, the film is about a war veteran and investigator (Bale) who has to solve mysterious murders at a US military academy. He gets help from a “detail-oriented, young cadet” who will later make a name for himself as a world-famous author – Edgar Allen Poe.




Proven cooperation

According to the report, filmmaker Cooper has been planning to adapt the novel of the same name by Louis Bayard (57) for more than ten years. Shooting will start in autumn 2021, when Bale has finished working on his next collaboration with David O. Russell (62) and the Marvel blockbuster “Thor: Love And Thunder”.

The two have already proven twice that Cooper and Bale can jointly provide haunting film food. The directors and actors team worked together for the first time in 2013 for the drama “Eye for Eye”, followed by the Western “Feinde – Hostiles” in 2017.


