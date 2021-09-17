Netflix criticism: Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler are suspected of murder in “Murder Mystery”

In “My Invented Wife”, Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler led a web of lies as far as Hawaii, now the two travel together again in the Netflix crime comedy “Murder Mystery”. The current task is to solve a murder on a yacht while also refreshing their relationship as a married couple for 15 years.

Mind that there are comedies with Adam Sandler As there is a dime a dozen, his big 8-film deal with streaming giant Netflix is ​​unlikely to change anything – on the contrary: with “Murder Mystery”, directed by Kyle Newacheck now another (crime) comedy in which he and Jennifer Aniston as a New York couple have to solve a tricky case in Europe and soon become the main suspects themselves.

For their 15th wedding anniversary, the New York police officer Nick Spitz (Adam Sandler) with his wife Audrey (Jennifer Aniston) is following the long-promised honeymoon in Europe, but this trip takes a completely unfavorable course: On the plane, Audrey accidentally meets the noble Charles Cavendish (Luke Evans), who invites her and her husband, who sleeps like a stone, to his uncle’s luxury yacht without fuss, where he is going to celebrate his wedding. Not an unusual celebration in and of itself if the much younger bride of the wealthy relative named Malcolm were not Charles’ former fiancée.





No more relaxed honeymoon: this is definitely not how Audrey imagined her trip to Europe.

Hardly on board the ship, the dramatic host announces to those present that he wants to disinherit them, whereupon the lights go out for a short time and he is murdered. Before you know it, Nick and Audrey Spitz are the prime suspects. For the hairdresser, who devours one detective novel after the other in her free time, and her husband, an alleged detective who in fact earns his bread as a simple patrolman, it is now time to solve the case of the mysterious murder. But that’s easier said than done.









Whether a researcher, African Colonel (John Kani) who lost a hand and an eye, an Indian maharajah (Adeel Akhtar), who looks totally wacky, or a Formula 1 racing driver (Luis Gerardo Méndez), which doesn’t seem to be the brightest candle on the cake, but is quite successful: The guests on board the luxury yacht are one thing above all else: Weird and sometimes very oversubscribed.





There is a tricky case to be solved – with half-knowledge from crime novels, the know-how of a failed detective and a lot of luck.

Guessing is almost impossible in “Murder Mystery”, because the makers of the latest Netflix production with Adam Sandler didn’t skimp on sudden twists and turns. The central question of who actually committed the murder, however, ultimately fades into the background: Sandler and Aniston steal the show with their chemistry as a married couple, with whom everything does not always go smoothly, and almost make you forget that there is a crime to be solved. The two of them entertain too much solely through their teasing as a married couple, with whom everyday life has slowly but surely crept into the relationship.

Serious topics, such as lies in a partnership, are quickly ticked off and cleared aside. This film production was apparently only aimed at easy-to-digest entertainment, which is also evident from the fact that the two protagonists never think they are in really serious danger. This is precisely why the film is more convincing than a comedy that is borne by the charm of its two main actors, plays with clichés and does not shy away from being overdrawn, because as a nerve-wracking crime thriller – but it should be ideal for a mild summer evening with light entertainment.

3 out of 5 ★

“Murder Mystery” can now be seen on Netflix.