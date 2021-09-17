Netflix action with Mark Wahlberg continues · KINO.de

It wasn’t until March of this year that Spenser Confidential was released on Netflix. A sequel to the action film has now been confirmed.

The Netflix action hit “Spenser Confidential” is a buddy comedy, as it is in the book. Mark Wahlberg and Winston Duke star. The director was none other than Peter Berg. “Spenser Confidential” is the fifth film that the director and Wahlberg are working on together. First and foremost, the two filmmakers met in “Lone Survivor” from 2013. In an interview with Collider, Peter Berg has now confirmed that “Spenser Confidential 2” will be released. Work on the film has even started.

“Brian Helgeland, who wrote the script for the first part, has already written a first draft. That’s why we’re definitely going to do ‘Spenser Confidential 2’, we’re just trying to find a suitable date, ”revealed Berg. That sounds promising. If everything goes according to plan, filming could even start in late 2021 or early 2022, as Berg himself says. Due to the coronavirus, caution is still required, but the director is optimistic.

VIDEO: You have to see these action movies on Netflix!

Streaming tips of the week: Schumacher, The Morning Show and more







Mark Wahlberg and Peter Berg belong together

“Deepwater Horizon”, “Boston”, “Mile 22” and “Spenser Confidential” were the last Peter Berg films in which Mark Wahlberg starred. The actor and the director seem to get along well. However, “Spenser Confidential 2” won’t be their next project. In between, Wahlberg is shooting the “Uncharted” film in Germany and Berg himself has another project in the pipeline. For the upcoming drama “Pieces” he will act as a producer. Nevertheless, the director joked and could imagine making films with Wahlberg in the distant future: “I’m sure that when Mark is 85 years old and I am 90, we will make films together. We love to work together ”.

What the sequel will be about is not yet known. In “Spenser Confidential”, Mark Wahlberg plays the ex-cop Spenser, who has just been released from jail. Spenser wants to start over, but two of his former colleagues are found dead and the ex-cop is suspected of murder. Together with Hawk (Duke Winston) he tries to prove his innocence. We have to be patient until the second part appears. In the meantime, you can watch “Spenser Confidential” on Netflix. Here you can find out which new highlights will appear on Netflix in September.

You can prove how well you know your way around Netflix here:

did you like this article? Discuss with us about the latest theatrical releases, your favorite series and films that you are eagerly waiting for – on Instagram and Facebook. You can also follow us on Flipboard and Google News.