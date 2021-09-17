Friday, September 17, 2021
HomeNewsNatalie Portman: Stalker terrifies you
News

Natalie Portman: Stalker terrifies you

By Vimal Kumar
0
66




Natalie Portman
Stalker terrifies them

Natalie Portman

© Getty Images

Shock moment for Natalie Portman! Her stalker showed up outside her Los Angeles home. She had already obtained an injunction against the man in January

Natalie Portman, 37, is living through every woman’s nightmare. A stalker pursues them and is now even crossing the last barriers of legality. The man appeared in front of her house on January 31st and tried to gain entry to Portman’s property. A restraining order was issued against the intruder and a psychiatric examination was ordered. But the Hollywood actress (“Black Swan”) apparently cannot feel safe: according to “TMZ”, her stalker reappeared in front of her property on the afternoon of March 26th and terrified the mother of two.




Natalie Portman has the stalker arrested again

Portman is said to have alerted the police with presence of mind. After that, she immediately left the premises. As “TMZ” reports, Natalie Portman’s stalker identifies with the film character “John Wick” [Anm. d. Red.: dargestellt von Keanu Reeves], a contract killer. With this knowledge, the actress will certainly not sleep peacefully until the apparently mentally confused man remains in state care for a long time.


 Sarah Lombardi

Source used: TMZ

ama
Gala

#Subjects


Previous articleBitcoin (BTC): bears vs. bulls – who wins?
Next articleSeparation from Darren Aronofsky: Jennifer Lawrence is single again
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv