Friday, September 17, 2021
News

Natalie Portman: She teaches her acting skills

By Vimal Kumar
Natalie Portman
She teaches her acting skills

Natalie Portman is looking forward to her acting class

Natalie Portman is looking forward to her acting class

© Getty Images

New adventure: Natalie Portman will dedicate herself to a new project in the future and will teach her knowledge about acting in a course.

A real all-rounder: Oscar winner Natalie Portman (37, “Black Swan”) will in future be offering acting courses online. For $ 90 beginners can listen to the actress’ testimonials.




Natalie Portman: Teacher at “Masterclass”

The courses are offered exclusively on the online training provider “MasterClass”, as reported by “Variety”. Natalie Portman will talk about her most important roles, among other things, and reveals in a statement that she too made mistakes in her career and learned a lot as a result.

Natalie Portman is looking forward to her new project

“I am very happy to share with you what I have achieved as an actress over 25 years – things that I have worked out for myself (…) and tips that have helped me a lot,” adds Natalie Portman added. Stars like Dustin Hoffman (81) and Gordon Ramsay (52) have given such “MasterClass” courses before her.

