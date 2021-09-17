“Nap”: This is Selena Gomez’s secret self-care tip

Singer Selena Gomez (29) is open about her mental health. Last year she made it public that she has bipolar disorder. Physical and especially mental health are very important to them. Told in an interview Selena now what she does to take care of herself in her stressful everyday life and how she takes some time for herself. She swears by naps!

In an interview with People tells the “999” interpreter about her short sleep tactic: “That is the best option, no lie!” The short snooze break seems to work wonders for her. “When I feel a little down, taking a little nap is great, it makes me feel like I can start over”she enthuses enthusiastically.

For Selena Mental health is so important that she is actively committed to it. Her goal is to raise $ 100 million for her Rare Impact Fund over the next ten years. The money is intended to facilitate access to support facilities for mental health problems, especially for people from socially disadvantaged areas. “Of all the things I’ve done in my career, I couldn’t be more proud or grateful for anything than this sponsorship”, she says.









Singer Selena Gomez, 2020

Selena Gomez with her dog Winnie in August 2019

Selena Gomez at the Global Citizen VAX Live Concert, 2021

