Friday, September 17, 2021
HomeNews"Nap": This is Selena Gomez's secret self-care tip
News

“Nap”: This is Selena Gomez’s secret self-care tip

By Arjun Sethi
0
50




Singer Selena Gomez (29) is open about her mental health. Last year she made it public that she has bipolar disorder. Physical and especially mental health are very important to them. Told in an interview Selena now what she does to take care of herself in her stressful everyday life and how she takes some time for herself. She swears by naps!

In an interview with People tells the “999” interpreter about her short sleep tactic: “That is the best option, no lie!” The short snooze break seems to work wonders for her. “When I feel a little down, taking a little nap is great, it makes me feel like I can start over”she enthuses enthusiastically.

For Selena Mental health is so important that she is actively committed to it. Her goal is to raise $ 100 million for her Rare Impact Fund over the next ten years. The money is intended to facilitate access to support facilities for mental health problems, especially for people from socially disadvantaged areas. “Of all the things I’ve done in my career, I couldn’t be more proud or grateful for anything than this sponsorship”, she says.




Singer Selena Gomez, 2020
Selena Gomez with her dog Winnie in August 2019
Selena Gomez at the Global Citizen VAX Live Concert, 2021


Previous articleAre you and Benji Madden expecting their first child?
Next articleJohnny Depp desperate: “Hollywood hates me!”
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv