More than half of investors invest in cryptos by Investing.com







Investing.com – Institutional interest in,, and Co. is growing. This is evident not only from the consistently high trading volume on the futures exchanges for, but also from a recent Fidelity survey of 1,100 institutional investors in the USA, Europe and Asia. Respondents included financial advisors, large investors, family offices, crypto hedge funds, venture capital funds, traditional hedge funds, pension funds, mutual funds and foundations.

According to the financial services provider, 52% of the investors surveyed have already invested in digital assets worldwide. Asia is by far in the lead: 71% of the investors surveyed have already invested part of their portfolios in cryptocurrencies there. In Europe it is 56% and in the US only 33%.

In 2020, only 27% of respondents in the US stated that they had invested in cryptocurrencies.

Fidelity also noted that US investors appear to prefer digital asset investment products to buying cryptocurrencies directly.

“This year, 18% of US citizens surveyed said they bought or invested in digital assets through an investment product, up from 8% last year. The increase in investment product adoption is likely due to the growing number of investment products in Form of public trusts now on offer in the US, in addition to a number of private funds launched last year. 14% of US investors surveyed said they invested directly in digital assets (up from 16% a year earlier). “

The survey also found that 70% of all investors have a “neutral to positive” attitude towards digital assets.

Almost 90 percent of the participating investors said that they found digital investments attractive. According to the survey results, the biggest incentive was the high earnings potential.

More than half of the investors surveyed believe that price volatility is one of the biggest obstacles to investing.

The lack of fundamental data to determine a reasonable value represents an obstacle to investing in the still young asset class for 44% of the survey participants.









The uncertainty regarding the regulatory aspects of cryptocurrencies remains a hurdle for almost 40 percent of the investors surveyed, according to Fidelity, referring to the survey results.

“Significant progress has been made in addressing some of the regulatory ambiguities associated with digital assets in each region. While there are still some concerns about regulatory classification among investors, our experience has shown that investors are responding positively to the constructive regulations imposed in the last year. If the Regulation on Markets in Crypto-assets (MiCA) proposal is adopted, regulation of digital assets could be harmonized across Europe, which in turn would facilitate market access for institutions. “

MiCA is intended to create uniform regulations for dealing with crypto currencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and the like.

43% of the investors surveyed are uncomfortable with the risk of market manipulation.