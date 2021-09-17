Milos Forman †: “I’m a coward, I only make films”

If there is a 68s attitude towards life, then Milos Forman filmed it. From “One flew over the cuckoo’s nest” to “Amadeus”. Now the great director has died. A personal obituary.

A.hen I interviewed Milos Forman in Berlin 18 years ago, I asked him who he would like to make his next film about. Forman replied, “Monica Lewinsky.” At the time, Hollywood was on the side of serial must-have and still-president Bill Clinton, and the Lewinsky affair was considered part of a “huge right-wing conspiracy,” as Hillary Clinton put it. But Forman added: “Lewinsky has character.” Which said pretty much everything about the lack of character of her detractors.









Unfortunately, Forman didn’t make his Lewinsky film. After “The Moon Man”, which he presented in Berlin at the time, he only presented one film: “Goya’s Ghosts” in 2006. But is it a coincidence that this film – a Spanish revenge tragedy – focuses on the fate of a woman that is sexually and politically exploited by the Inquisition and the Revolution? “I’ve lived in a totalitarian system for half my life,” Forman told me at the time. “That’s when I started to admire people who dare to do something. People like that are sometimes called self-destructive, but for me that’s just the flip side of courage. ”About himself he said:“ But I’m a coward and I’m only making a movie about it. ”

Forman’s modesty calls for contradiction. Born in 1932, the Czech, whose Jewish parents were deported and murdered by the German occupiers, belongs to the golden generation of Czechoslovakian 68ers, such as Václav Havel, Pavel Kohout and Milan Kundera. Forman’s early films such as “Black Peter”, “The Love of a Blonde” or “The Fire Brigade Ball”, all released before the Prague Spring, portrayed the entire Kafkaesque sadness of real socialism and repeatedly brought it into conflict with the Communist Party.

For us young schoolchildren and students in West Berlin, Forman was at least as important as the French François Truffaut or Jean-Luc Godard or the Pole Roman Polanski, also from the same generation. At that time the youth in East and West were united by the feeling of alienation. “The love of a blonde” was the verdict of the “Evangelical film observer” at the time: “Documentary report of the love adventures of a young worker who has only poorly understood herself and her environment.” The opposite is true: Forman’s “blonde” Andula sees through her narrow-mindedness Environment exactly; but she understands neither Andula nor the needs of men.

After the reaction won in his homeland, Forman fled to the United States. The big Hollywood productions “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest”, “Hair”, “Ragtime”, “Amadeus”, “Valmont”, “Larry Flynt” and “The Moon Man” followed between 1975 and 2000. Films about non-conformist characters and their conflicts with the institutions surrounding and entangling them – from Randle Patrick McMurphy, the defiant lunatic in the “Cuckoo’s Nest”, to the hippie saint Berger in “Hair”, the porn publisher Larry Flynt to the tragic comedian Andy Kaufman, the “moon man”. If there was such a thing as a 1968 attitude towards life, Forman embodied it.

Forman described his directing method as follows: “For me, the casting is the most important thing. Once the casting is right, you should interfere as little as possible and not confuse the actors. ”That suits a man who cared about character and his modesty. Milos Forman, who twice received the Oscar for best director (and at the same time the best film), namely for “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” and “Amadeus”, and at least two more – for “Ragtime” and “Moon Man” – earned died on Friday at the age of 86.