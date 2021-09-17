Millions completely stunned: This is what it looks like when Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson goes on a diet

Actor Dwayne Johnson shares what his current diet looks like on Instagram. Meals with 5000 calories are also included.

Hawaii – He didn’t get his nickname “The Rock” for nothing. But incredibly, Hollywood’s muscular actor Dwayne Johnson (48) is currently on a strict diet. What does that look like? See for yourself!

Dwayne Johnson (48) shows how he is dieting successfully on social media. © Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP / dpa



Dwayne Johnson isn’t fat or chubby. Dwayne Johnson is incredibly muscular and broadly built, a real action star. It is therefore all the more surprising that the “Jumanji: The Next Level” actor has been following a strict diet for a few weeks, as he himself says.

On Instagram, he keeps his 224 million followers up to date on his progress. It quickly becomes clear: the diet is not quite as voluntary after all.

In less than a month, the American will be in front of the camera for the film “Black Adam”. Until then, he has to look neat, according to Johnson on his social channels on the net.









The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer: The date for the new season has been set

It is not known whether his goal with his diet is to lose weight or just look more defined. His meals ensure worldwide fascination.

Because hardly anyone can imagine that you can really lose weight or shape your body properly with the huge amount of food that the 48-year-old consumes! Johnson also occasionally presents days when he sweets his pancakes with stevia to save sugar or eats meat with fruit.

But the food of his “Cheatdays” is really impressive. “The Rock” easily devours around 5000 to 6000 calories – per meal.

For those new to the diet: On the so-called cheat days, roughly translated as “cheat days”, you can and should eat what you want without worrying too much about the composition of your meal. Of course, only if you stick to your diet properly for the majority of the time.