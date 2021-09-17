Leni Klum invests her money sustainably – Panorama

Open detailed view (Photo: Michele Tantussi / Reuters)

Leni Klum, 17, young model, invested her first salaries on a sustainable basis. She has invested the largest sum in her forest, she told the magazine Colorful. “I bought trees for $ 50,000. It sounds kind of funny, but that was very important to me.” Leni Klum had her first modeling job at the end of 2020: Together with her mother, she was responsible for the cover and a photo series of the German Vogue photographed. She last ran at the Berlin Fashion Week.

Open detailed view (Photo: Steve Marcus / dpa)

Britney Spears, 39, US singer, deleted her Instagram account just two days after her engagement was announced. She wrote on Twitter on Tuesday: “Don’t worry guys – I’m just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement. I’ll be back soon.” However, she did not delete her Twitter account at first. A few days ago, her father agreed to step down as her long-term guardian. The celebrity magazine Variety reported that in her last post on Instagram, Britney Spears wrote that she had waited 13 years and was now counting the days to her freedom. Then she deleted the account.









Open detailed view (Photo: Alberto Pezzali / AP)

Boris Johnson, 57, British Prime Minister, battles with Nicki Minaj. The US rapper had spread a vaccination myth on social media. She told her 22 million Twitter followers that her cousin would not be vaccinated because a friend of his allegedly became impotent after the corona vaccination. (“His testicles swelled up.”) Johnson’s advisor Professor Chris Whitty and the head of government himself were approached at a press conference and criticized the rapper for spreading the “untrue” and “ridiculous” story. Minaj then uploaded an audio clip via Twitter. In a false British accent, she makes fun of Boris Johnson.

Open detailed view (Photo: Sven Hoppe / dpa)

Alanis Morissette, 47, Canadian singer, distances herself from her own cinematic biography. The screening of the documentary “Jagged” about Morissette’s life and career had its world premiere on Tuesday evening at the 46th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Morissette herself had made a written statement shortly before the screening of the film by director Alison Klayman: “This is not the story I agreed to tell,” she wrote. The documentary also addresses the beginnings of her career as a teenager. In interviews, the singer tells of her experiences with sexual assault as a minor.