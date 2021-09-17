Knew? Ben Affleck and Matt Damon lived together in a shared apartment

More than 20 years ago we were inspired by Matt Damon (48) and Ben Affleck (46) in the outsider drama “Good Will Hunting”. The two actors celebrated their breakthrough as screenwriters and even received an Oscar for their work. The good cooperation between the mega-stars is certainly also due to their close friendship with one another.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon in “Good Will Hunting”

Long before the film was made, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck were working on the script for “Good Will Hunting”. But it wasn’t until the two were established actors that the film was made. The flick was highly acclaimed by critics and was a commercial success.

In the masterpiece, Damon embodies a criminal, misunderstood youth named “Will Hunting”, whose mathematical genius is recognized and promoted by a professor. His best friend “Chucki”, played by Ben Affleck, supports him and ultimately advises him to use his talent to start a better life.

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck: childhood friends

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck met at school and are even distant cousins. Since then, they have maintained a close friendship and, as “Best Friends”, are among the stars who have known each other from childhood.

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have always been best friends





The two wanted to gain a foothold in Hollywood parallel to each other. So it happened that Matt Damon finally stayed the night in Los Angeles on Ben’s couch and during this time he was able to persuade him to do the film project for “Good Will Hunting”, such as “E! News ”reports.

Ben Affleck’s private problems: Matt Damon stood by him

In addition to many successful films, Ben Affleck also made some negative headlines privately. His public image suffered badly, but Matt Damon always stood by his friend. Today he has overcome his alcohol addiction. After his withdrawal, Ben Affleck was barely recognizable.

At his side was not only the “The Martian” actor, but also his ex-wife Jennifer Garner (47). The two separated in June 2015, but here, too, an intimate friendship endured. So it happened that Ben Affleck celebrated a Christmas together with Jennifer Garner and Matt Damon in 2016.

The two former roommates have endured a lot together privately. Unfortunately, we didn’t notice the friendship in front of the camera.