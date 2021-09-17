Katy Perry & Co. – Heard? The soundtrack of the week

In the flood of new albums and new editions of old classics, it is easy to lose track of the musical landscape. t-online.de has open ears for this and gives you listening tips.

With Spotify, Apple Music and Co. you are almost overwhelmed with new releases. Playlists are constantly being updated, not everything in them pleases and the album is actually the much nicer format. If you are really in the mood for new sounds, but you don’t have the time to hear your way through the new releases of the week, t-online.de puts you in the mood with the new weekly column “Already heard” (every Friday). Here are the best, most important and bizarre albums for the next seven days.

Metallica – S & M2

Well, actually there should be “Metallica & San Francisco Symphony” up there, because Metallica performed with this orchestra in 2019 for a new edition of their much acclaimed first live-with-classical album “S&M” from 1999. And the Philharmonic sometimes get a lot of space.

The setlist is like an update from “S&M”. Even the number “No Leaf Clover”, which was written for the event at the time, is back after it came back on the set list on the European tour of the metal icons in 2019 after years of abstinence. There is also a song from the controversial album “St. Anger”, namely “All Within My Hands”. This is presented as an acoustic number. Reads strange, sounds strange at first, but then somehow knows how to convince. “The Unforgiven III” is a highlight in which James Hatfield only sings with the orchestra. Goose bumps!

Oh yes, I told you that the orchestra “gets a lot of space”. That happens in the middle. Because the “San Francisco Symphony” is allowed to play on its own from time to time. Metallica then support the “Scythian Suite, Op. 20 II”.

The surprise effect of the first “S&M” album is of course missing 20 years later. Nevertheless, the proud 144 minutes offer some minor surprises and a band that plays like an oiled machine, what bassist Robert Trujillo told me in an interview with t-online.de.

Katy Perry – Smile

Yes, Katy really has every reason to smile at the moment. Their first daughter was born on Thursday with Orlando Bloom. Today her latest musical baby is also born. And “Smile” is probably Katy Perry’s best album since “Teenage Dream”.

The beginning sounds danceable, but has rather melancholy lyrics about heartbreak, separation and self-discovery. In the course of the album, Emo-Katy becomes a somewhat more positive Katy. “Never Really Over”, “Cry About It Later”, “Champagne Problems” (no hymn for Claudia Obert) or the almost too catchy “Only Love” can score points and make “Prism” and the somewhat overlooked “Witness” easy in the shadows.

Ulver – Flowers of Evil

What are the Norwegians doing this time? It all started in the early nineties with raw black metal. But then the band let off steam. Gothic, industrial, folk, ambient, trip hop, neo-classical, drone or 80’s synth-pop. And after the live LP “Drone Activity” from 2019, Ulver continue the trendy way of “The Assassination of Julius Caesar”.

This may not be an unexpected left-turn. All the same! The mood this time is a little more elegiac. “Russian Doll” or the opener “One Last Dance” are entirely electronic, but there is no club atmosphere. One pays homage to synth greats like Depeche Mode, Tears For Fears or Clan of Xymox and envelops them in Scandinavian coldness and melancholy. Great cinema and maybe even better than the first 80s pop attempt.

PVRIS – Use Me

There was a time when Electro Pop was considered the next big thing by PVRIS (amazingly in the alternative scene). It’s been five or six years now and the next big thing turned out to be different.

Singer Lynn Gunn and her fellow musicians still want to make the clubs shake. Alone the opener “Use Me” with its fat beats is predestined for dancing – currently of course at home and rather everyone for themselves! Somewhat darker, which is probably also due to the “Broken Relationship” lyrics, than other alternative poppers like Fall Out Boy or Panic! At The Disco (around “Too Old To Live, Too Young To Die”), but no less cathy. Maybe it will work with album number three that PVRIS will finally be heard (more).

Dokken – The Lost Songs: 1978-1981

Dokken, the glam metal group around singer Don Dokken, had their greatest successes in the eighties, when they sold millions of records with sleek and catchy radio metal songs. Younger readers might at least be familiar with the song “Dream Warriors”, because Archie, Veronica and Co. sang it in an episode of the Netflix hit “Riverdale”. The music world can be so small. The song comes from “Back For The Attack” from 1987. As the title suggests, the compilation “The Lost Songs” is about earlier material by Dokken, which was recorded even before the debut.

One can argue about the sense or nonsense of digging out very old camels. Some say “It has a retro charm” and for others it’s just numbers that didn’t make it onto the regular albums. My personal answer lies somewhere in between: I only find Dokken really good after the second album “Tooth & Nail”. The numbers here can for the most part keep up with the 1981 debut “Breaking the Chains”. “We’re Going Wrong” rocks properly and could have inspired the Scorpions (for which Don Dokken once sang demos when Klaus Meines voice was temporarily unavailable for recordings).

Considering the fact that Dokken haven’t released an album in years and haven’t written a really good album in more years, “The Lost Songs” is at least some old new stuff.

All albums were released in digital and physical form on August 29th.