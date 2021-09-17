Friday, September 17, 2021
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom: Sweet gifts for their baby

The daughter of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom has been in the world for almost a week. There were of course a lot of presents at birth. Katy now shows what Beyoncé and Co. sent little Daisy Dove on Instagram.

The daughter of Katy Perry, 35, and Orlando Bloom, 43, are now born one week – and that’s not only good news for the closest family. As the singer and new mother shows on Instagram, befriended stars also take part in the couple’s parenting happiness. Sometimes with expensive gifts!

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom: Your daughter is already spoiled

For example, Lionel Richie, 71, sent a sparkling present that should especially please the parents: a bottle of champagne. However, it came in a sugary baby-sized unicorn bathrobe, as can be seen in Perry’s story. Little Daisy Dove Bloom also benefits from the present.

Further attention came from none other than Queen B aka Beyoncé, 38: She sent a large bouquet of white roses and lilies to the new small family. Last week Bloom and Perry received congratulations from numerous stars, including Hillary Clinton, 72, Millie Bobby Brown, 16, Justin Theroux, 49. Even Orlando Bloom’s ex-wife Miranda Kerr, 37, congratulated the new parents.

