Kate Winslet in Fake

Kate Winslet will have a role in ‘Fake!’ take over.

The 45-year-old actress is not only in front of the camera for the film, but will also be involved in its production. Scott Z. Burns, who worked with Kate on the thriller ‘Contagion’, is responsible for the direction and the script. ‘Fake!’ is based on a book by Jen McAdam that describes her experience with a clever scam called ‘OneCoin’. McAdam will take on executive production for the film.

‘OneCoin’ was marketed as a cryptocurrency, primarily by Bulgarian offshore companies. The founder of these companies, Ruja Ignatova, disappeared in 2017 when the US issued a secret warrant for her arrest. In total, ‘OneCoin’ was able to raise over four billion dollars worldwide. Almost all those responsible for the scam are now either in custody or in hiding. McAdam, along with her family and friends, invested almost $ 300,000 in OneCoin, of which she has not seen a penny again to date. She also runs a support group for victims of fraud.

Meanwhile, Winslet can currently be seen in the historical love film ‘Ammonite’, for which she was in front of the camera with Saoirse Ronan. For her role, the ‘Titanic’ actress lived alone for a while, as she recently said. With that she wanted to get closer to her character.







