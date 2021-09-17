Kardashian daughter North West is in seventh pet heaven

North West is now a lizard mom

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West has recently become a lizard mom. Yes, you heard right. The 7-year-old has a new, rather unusual pet – and that is quite a tough one. After her miniature spitz sushi and her hamster blacktail, the little one is now welcoming a real reptile to her gang of animals. It is no longer a secret that Nori has a heart for four-legged friends, but Echse Speed ​​is now enjoying a very special pampering program with her – including a cozy bathrobe in mini size for extra comfort, as we show in the video above. Does it have to be?

“Say hello to Speed!”

Although she is only half as fond of pets as her little daughter, Kim is also quite delighted with the new roommate, as she writes in a new speed photo gallery on Instagram: “I didn’t plan that I love speed in this form, in which I do. But it has crept into my heart. “







And in order to do something creative in the boring Corona everyday life, Kim and Nori have come up with something – in their eyes – very special for the cute lizard to integrate into the family: “Speed ​​has a make-over with tailor-made parts the “Skims Cozy” collection and a little Uzi gem. ” To the delight of the little pet lover: “North and her bearded dragon go everywhere together, it’s so cute!”

The only question is whether Speed ​​really feels as comfortable in the textiles as Kim puts it on Instagram. After all, the lizard is an animal and not a pupa.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are separated