Julia Roberts: Rare photo with husband Daniel Moder

By Sonia Gupta
Julia Roberts
Rare photo with husband Daniel Moder

Julia Roberts

© Getty Images

Joint pictures of Julia Roberts and husband Daniel Moder are rare. But for the 18th wedding anniversary, she shared a cute couple photo.

Hollywood star Julia Roberts, 52, keeps her family life out of the public eye as much as possible. There are no pictures with her children to be seen on her Instagram channel and shared photos with her husband Daniel Moder, 51, are also a rarity. But on their 18th wedding anniversary, Roberts posted an intimate couple photo of the two.

Julia Roberts is happy with her husband for over 18 years

“18 years #ohja”, Roberts writes briefly about the snapshot, which shows Moder with a light three-day beard and messy hair, while Roberts gives him a big peck on the cheek.




Roberts and Moder met when the actress directed the 2000 film “The Mexican”. Her future husband was working as a cameraman on the set at the time. They married in 2002 and became parents of twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 15, and son Henry Daniel, 13.

Sources used: Instagram

Sonia Gupta
