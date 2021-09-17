Julia Roberts met women from the red light district for “Pretty Woman”

Barbara Marshall, a former nurse and the widow of the director of the hit movie, Garry Marshall, said she was volunteering at a Los Angeles clinic in 1989 when she received a call from her spouse. She told Page Six about the call: “Garry would never visit me at the clinic because he was a hypochondriac and was afraid of developing an illness. But he asked if Julia could speak to some patients. I have two recruited young women who came to the clinic regularly and I paid them $ 35 each to meet Julia, I went back to work and about 20 minutes later Julia called from the end of the hall, ‘Bye Barbara. We will We’ll be back later. ‘”Barbara panicked, called her husband and said to the director,” Your star just left with a group of girls and I think they were going to Hollywood Boulevard. I’m worried. What if she doesn’t come back? “









The group later reappeared, however, and Barbara praised the ‘Erin Brockovich’ actress as “a tough woman who can take care of herself in front of and behind the camera”.

BANG Showbiz