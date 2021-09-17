Julia Roberts and her holes – the world laughs at this headline

Julia Roberts wanted to promote her new film – the result was an article with a questionable title

A daily newspaper from the state of New York caused laughter online with a headline about Julia Roberts – and was forced to correct her embarrassing typo.

Who does not know that? The autocorrection on the smartphone turns a well thought-out sentence into something completely different, which in case of doubt also causes a lot of confusion for the recipient of the message.

Julia Roberts: Local paper with an embarrassing typo



Typing mistakes are usually not that bad – unless the victim is Hollywood star Julia Roberts and the mishap is in the headline of a local newspaper. As part of her promotional tour for Roberts’ new film “Ben is Back”, the 51-year-old gave an interview to the New York local newspaper “The Post-Journal”. The headline was: “Julia Roberts Finds Life And Her Holes Get Better With Age” (in German: “Julia Roberts thinks that her life and her holes get better with age”).

I’m sorry, what? Of course, the embarrassing typo caused a lot of laughs on Twitter. For example, fellow actor Busy Philipps wrote: “That’s why she’s a movie star. My holes have only got worse with age.” One journalist said on the short message service, “Julia Roberts and her holes should host the Oscars.” “I would hope all of our holes get better with age. Oh, and proofreading is important,” said one user, laughing.

Daily newspaper explains their mistake



A short time later, those responsible for the local paper apparently noticed their Freudian mistake and published a correction. Of course, they would have meant “roles” and not “holes”: “A headline in Saturday’s Post-Journal should actually read: ‘Julia Roberts thinks her life and her roles change with age get better, “they wrote.

That makes more sense, of course. However, the original headline is funnier – and it helped the newspaper, which was previously only known to a few people, gain unexpected fame.

