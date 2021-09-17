Johnny Depp loses again in court – and his film role to Mads Mikkelsen

A few weeks ago Johnny Depp lost a libel case against the newspaper “The Sun”. The 57-year-old appealed – without success. His part in the film series “Fantastic Beasts” has now also been recruited.

Johnny Depp has suffered another setback after his defeat in the defamation process against the British tabloid “The Sun”. A court dismissed Depp’s appeal. Judge Andrew Nicol at the competent High Court ruled that he did not see a “reasonable chance of success.” Depp can make another attempt at the appellate court until December 7th. In addition, the 57-year-old should pay for the court costs of the “Sun” in the amount of 705,000 euros, according to the court documents.

Depp had sued the publisher over an article alleging that he physically abused his ex-wife Amber Heard. However, the High Court in London had dismissed Depp’s lawsuit against the “Sun” at the beginning of November. The majority of the allegations mentioned in the newspaper have proven to be true, the judges ruled. Depp’s attorney criticized that the court only relied on the statements of Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard and ignored counter-evidence from the police, doctors and other witnesses.









The trial had attracted worldwide attention in the summer. For weeks, Depp and his ex-wife, 23 years his junior, painted the picture of a deeply destructive relationship. The verdict of the judges also has significant consequences for Depp’s career: The actor announced his withdrawal from the film series “Fantastic Beasts” at the beginning of November, the Warner Bros. studio had asked him to do so beforehand.

Mads Mikkelsen takes on the role of Johnny Depp



The Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen is now replacing Depp as the villain in the series, Warner Bros. announced. The 55-year-old takes on the role of the magician Gellert Grindelwald. Mikkelsen knows his way around dark characters. He played James Bond’s scarred adversary in “Casino Royale” and the psychopath of the same name in the US series “Hannibal”.

The third part of the series “Fantastic Beasts” is being produced under the direction of David Yates in Leavesden near London and is due to be released in theaters in July 2022. The film was originally scheduled to start in 2021. But the corona pandemic and the replacement of the role of Grindelwald are now delaying the shooting. Depp played the villain in the first two films of the five-part series – “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” (2016) and “Fantastic Beasts: Grindelwald’s Crimes” (2018).

jum / AFP / DPA