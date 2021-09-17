Friday, September 17, 2021
HomeNewsJohnny Depp: He's going against the "woman thug" verdict
News

Johnny Depp: He’s going against the “woman thug” verdict

By Sonia Gupta
0
77




Johnny Depp
He takes action against the “woman thug” verdict

Johnny Depp appeals.

Johnny Depp appeals.

© Tom Rose / Shutterstock.com

Johnny Depp does not want to give in to the editor of “The Sun”. His path now leads him to the British Court of Appeals.

Johnny Depp (57, “Dark Shadows”) continues to fight for his public image. After his defamation suit against the editor of the British “The Sun” was rejected in November, the actor is now taking action against that judgment. According to consistent media reports citing a report from the Associated Press news agency, Depp has filed an application with the UK Court of Appeals.




The publicly available application says that Depp is praying for permission to appeal against Judge Nicol’s decision. The latter dismissed Depp’s libel suit at the beginning of November on the grounds that the newspaper’s claim that the actor was a “woman beater” was “essentially the truth”. The verdict was preceded by a 16-day trial in London, in which, among other things, Depp’s ex-partner Amber Heard (34, “Aquaman”) testified against him.

The second chance to appeal

After the verdict was announced in November, Depp had already tried to appeal against it – without success. As “The Times” reported, the judge in charge stated that the appeal had no “reasonable prospect of success”. The actor was billed for the opposing side’s court costs of £ 628,000 (around € 705,000). He was also given until December 7th to file a direct motion to the appeals court.

CodeList

#Subjects


Previous articleFirst deaf Marvel star talks about shooting problems and help from Angelina Jolie · KINO.de
Next articleExpert: Ripple will win litigation with SEC
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv