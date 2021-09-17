Johnny Depp: He’s going against the “woman thug” verdict

Johnny Depp does not want to give in to the editor of “The Sun”. His path now leads him to the British Court of Appeals.

Johnny Depp (57, “Dark Shadows”) continues to fight for his public image. After his defamation suit against the editor of the British “The Sun” was rejected in November, the actor is now taking action against that judgment. According to consistent media reports citing a report from the Associated Press news agency, Depp has filed an application with the UK Court of Appeals.









The publicly available application says that Depp is praying for permission to appeal against Judge Nicol’s decision. The latter dismissed Depp’s libel suit at the beginning of November on the grounds that the newspaper’s claim that the actor was a “woman beater” was “essentially the truth”. The verdict was preceded by a 16-day trial in London, in which, among other things, Depp’s ex-partner Amber Heard (34, “Aquaman”) testified against him.

The second chance to appeal



After the verdict was announced in November, Depp had already tried to appeal against it – without success. As “The Times” reported, the judge in charge stated that the appeal had no “reasonable prospect of success”. The actor was billed for the opposing side’s court costs of £ 628,000 (around € 705,000). He was also given until December 7th to file a direct motion to the appeals court.

