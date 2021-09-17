Johnny Depp desperate: “Hollywood hates me!”

Hollywood hates Johnny Depp: “Pirates of the Caribbean” star doesn’t get any more jobs

From one of the most popular Hollywood stars to Hollywood’s hate object. Johnny Depp has come down steeply. “Pirates of the Caribbean”, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”, “Alice in Wonderland” and Co .: For a while, the actor got hold of all the important and big roles, as he was considered an without exception talented actor. But that changed in a rather tragic way: ex-wife Amber Heard filed for divorce in May 2016, accusing him of physical abuse. Since then, the two have been arguing in court. Johnny Depp is determined to prove his innocence. He suffered a few setbacks in the process. When he tried to sue UK magazine The Sun last year for calling him a “woman beater”, he lost the case on the grounds that the article was “essentially true”. Then Johnny Depp also flew from the “Fantastic Beasts” cast. Today the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star is practically unemployed and has serious problems getting new roles …

Johnny Depp unemployed: “Hollywood is boycotting me”

Meanwhile a replacement for Johnny Depp in “Fantastic Beasts 3” has been found. However, the process between him and Amber Heard has not yet been resolved. These allegations had a major impact on his job. The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star is no longer seen with pleasure in Hollywood, he hardly gets any roles and currently has to fight for his new film “Minamata” to be shown in America. There he plays the photojournalist W. Eugene Smith, who helped uncover the effects of mercury poisoning on Japanese coastal residents in the 1970s. Because of its legal dispute, the film has not yet been shown in America. In an interview, Johnny Depp speaks for the first time about Hollywood boycotting him: “There are films that touch people and influence the lives of people in ‘Minamata’ and people who have experienced similar things. And for what … for Hollywood’s boycott on me? A man, an actor in an uncomfortable and confused situation about the last Years?” He promised those affected to deal with the issue with respect and he took this promise very seriously. Then he added, “I’m moving in the right direction to bring everything to light.”









Amber Heard’s allegations are to be taken seriously, but at the same time the presumption of innocence applies to Johnny Depp until a final verdict is pronounced.

