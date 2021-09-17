James Bond 007: Video introduces the power women in “No Time to Die” – News 2021

The women at James Bond’s side have always played extremely important roles. Even in NO TIME TO DIE, the Bond Women make no compromises and are in no way inferior to the most famous double agents in film history when it comes to toughness.

ames Bond 007: Video introduces the power women in “No Time to Die”

This is what “No Time to Die” is about

James Bond (Daniel Craig) has given up his license to kill on behalf of British intelligence and is enjoying his retirement in Jamaica. The peaceful time comes to an unexpected end when his old CIA colleague Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) shows up and asks him for help. A distinguished scientist has been kidnapped and must be found as soon as possible. What begins as a simple rescue mission soon reaches a threatening turning point, as Bond tracks down a mysterious opponent who is in possession of a highly dangerous new technology.

background

While the James Bond films used to be played as separate adventures linked by malevolent and benign characters, EON Productions wanted the series with Daniel Craig to unfold like a unified whole. Quantum of consolation (2008) followed up immediately Casino Royale (2006), who traced Bond’s introduction to the life of a double agent.









With “No Time To Die” there was a strong story to tell and a lot of loose ends to be connected. I think we managed to tell this story and finish it all. “ – Daniel Craig

Skyfall (2012) joined the series and revealed important aspects of Bond’s earlier life. The 25th film in the EON series, No Time To Die, begins after Specter (2015), in which Bond (Craig) and Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux) drive away in the Aston Martin DB5.

When Bond first appeared in “No Time To Die,” he and Madeleine were in Matera, a rocky hilltop town in southern Italy. According to series producer Michael G. Wilson, it was clear from the start that Bond and Madeleine’s relationship would be at the heart of the plot. “The only question was when,” he says.

Producer colleague Barbara Broccoli explains:

“There was a debate about how we should continue to tell the love story and explore the issues that have become so central to the Daniel Craig films.”

The themes of secrets, betrayal and trust have held the last four films together and drive the story towards its exciting conclusion in No Time To Die. After the heartbreak he suffered from losing Vesper Lynd (Eva Green) at Casino Royale, his unsteady relationship with M and MI6, and the pain inflicted by the Blofeld (Christoph Waltz) revelations, Bond has one took further risk by dropping cover with Madeleine while he tried to love again.

The new Bond starts in the cinema on September 30th. Here we show you the trailer.