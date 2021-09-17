Is the film on stream there?

The comic book adaptation “Bloodshot” with Vin Diesel in the leading role promises concentrated action. We’ll tell you if you can stream the movie on Netflix.



In “Bloodshot”, Vin Diesel (“The Fast and the Furious”) plays an American soldier. He dies in action and is resuscitated by the RST company as a secret weapon with supernatural abilities called Bloodshot. The injected nanotechnology now gives him the ability to instantly heal injuries himself, making him unstoppable. But the new serum can also influence his thoughts. The line between reality and illusion quickly becomes blurred. We’ll tell you if you can stream “Bloodshot” on Netflix.

Can you see “Bloodshot” on Netflix?

Since the success of the Marvel Universe, film studios have increasingly tried to replicate the success. For example, the new edition of the Tom Cruise film “The Mummy” was intended to re-establish the “Universal Monsters” franchise. “Bloodshot”, based on the comic book series of the same name by Valiant, is also intended to mark the start of a large film universe. Contrary to what was planned, “Bloodshot” was initially only launched online in 2020 due to the corona pandemic. You can’t find the film on Netflix at the moment, but you can find it with these providers:

Starts a new comic book franchise with “Bloodshot”?

In the tradition of other comic adaptations, “Bloodshot” has also been planned as the start of a new series. Ex-wrestler Vin Diesel, who is said to be the face of the franchise, has already proven his pulling power with the “Fast & Furious” films. The original plan of the film studio was to start filming the comic strip “Harbinger”, which is about outsiders with superpowers. Then later “Bloodshot” should have been presented in a crossover. A possibility that filmmakers like to use for marketing purposes. Netflix planned a similar approach for its hit series “Riverdale” and “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”. It was never implemented.

Due to a change in film rights from “Harbinger” to another studio, the planned franchise was on shaky legs. But in winter 2020 it was clear: There will be a sequel to “Bloodshot” and Vin Diesel will be there again. The entire film universe is in conversation again. When and how it will continue beyond “Bloodshot” has not yet been determined.

