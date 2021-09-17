Is an IPO pending? From Investing.com



Investing.com – Can’t resist the general downward pressure today and so it is losing -2.71 percent on an XRP price of $ 1.0854. The sixth place in the top 10 of the cryptocurrencies is not at risk, because the competitor has the largest loss of -12 percent among the most important cryptocurrencies.

Ripple on the way to IPO?

Former Goldman Sachs (NYSE 🙂 employee and current Head of Finance and Accounting at Cover Genius, Andrew Lockenauth, spoke about the future of Ripple.

“Ripple will fundamentally redefine online payments. I believe that Ripple XRP will likely go public once the SEC lawsuit is resolved. “

It is well known that the payment options offered by RippleNet have considerable advantages compared to the outdated Swift method.

The technology used by Ripple is revolutionizing payment transactions in terms of transaction speed and transaction costs. In addition, there is the advantage that it does not matter in which currencies the two accounts between which a transaction is to take place.

The reason is that the payment amount to be transferred is converted to XRP during the transaction. The recipient then has to carry out a further conversion into the currency in which the recipient’s account is managed.

With Swift, a payment transaction across national borders takes 3–5 days, while with Ripple it is only 5 seconds.

Andrew Lokenauth told Cryptopolitan:

“Ripple is also backed by Japanese financial services giant SBI Holdings, Spanish bank Santander and leading venture capital firms including Andreessen Horowitz, Lightspeed and Peter Thiels Founders Fund.”







The SEC is still of the opinion that the XRP is a security. However, Ripple did not create the coin as a conventional cryptocurrency, but as a means to an end so that payment transactions can be completed more efficiently.

Should the court come to the conclusion that it is not a security, an IPO should be an excellent idea to end the issue once and for all. For example, Ripple can sell shares to finance its plans and no longer has to use the XRP to do so, as before.

Ripple technical analysis

Since the big flash crash on September 7th, Ripple has fluctuated between $ 1.14 and $ 1.01. The XRP course cannot choose either direction. It is currently trading in the area of ​​an important support, which is the 38.2 percent retracement of the $ 0.5177 to $ 1.4151 rally at $ 1.0722.

Should it come to a daily closing price below this level, we have to be prepared for a test of the flash crash low and the 50 percent retracement in the area of ​​0.96 dollars.

Resistance is at the 23.6 percent retracement at $ 1.2033. If the bulls manage to overcome this hurdle, the recovery can be extended towards the psychological level of $ 1.30. The RSI is currently in the neutral area with a value of 47.

Goldman Sachs could play an important role in Ripple’s future, as you can read in the article.

