Irina Shayk: Your daughter won’t get anything without ‘please’ or ‘thank you’

The Hollywood news in the GALA ticker: Irina Shayk is a strict mother +++ Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz enchant their fans +++ Will Jennifer Lawrence swap her acting career for the mother role?

The Hollywood news of the day in the GALA ticker



September 17, 2021



Irina Shayk reveals how she is raising daughter Lea De Seine



Four years ago, Irina Shayk, 35, became a mother for the first time: Daughter Lea De Seine, now four, was born on March 21, 2017. Dad is actor Bradley Cooper, 46. Although the model and Hollywood star split two years after giving birth, they’re a perfect team when it comes to raising their sweetheart. Cooper recently went away with Lea for two weeks – and did not take a nanny with him. “Lea was on vacation with him for almost two weeks [und] I haven’t called her once, “reveals Irina Shayk.

Irina Shayk Your daughter is a real eye-catcher



31 images

And the ex-couple also agree on the upbringing methods. “Me and her father are very strict. When she has finished eating, she gets up from the table, takes her plate and says ‘thank you’. Without a ‘please’ or ‘thank you’ she gets nothing,” reveals Shayk in a new one Interview with the fashion magazine “HIGHStyle”. There is one thing that worries the Russian: “It’s difficult because she has so many toys. I had a doll and I still have this doll. Blonde, blue eyes, a big Russian doll. My grandma always has clothes for her sewn, “reveals the model. “I always tell her, ‘Look, this is my doll. I only had one.’ Or sometimes, ‘You have this candy. I used to only have candy for Christmas, “she adds.

September 16, 2021



Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz enchant the net



Since “Charlie’s Angels” at the latest, Drew Barrymore, 45, and Cameron Diaz, 49, have been inseparable – and now and then let their fans share in their enchanting Hollywood friendship. So now too. Barrymore posts an intimate selfie of the two power women, she writes: “Bestie hour with my bestie poo poo !!”

At this point, our editorial team has integrated content from Instagram. Due to your data protection settings, this content was not loaded in order to protect your privacy. PRIVACY SETTINGS Here you can change the settings for the providers whose content you want to display. These providers may set cookies and collect information about your browser and other criteria determined by the respective provider. Further information can be found in the data protection information.

Fans of the actresses are enthusiastic about the snapshot, compliments and heart-shaped emojis pile up under the photo. “I love to watch my favorite Hollywood celebs age with such grace and beauty … because I’m about the same age, too. I love you both [sic]”comments one fan. Another writes:” So beautiful! You’ve aged gracefully without a ton of plastic surgery. “

Is Jennifer Lawrence giving up her career for her baby?



Jennifer Lawrence, 31, and husband Cooke Maroney are expecting their first child. The anticipation of the first offspring could hardly be greater for the actress, an insider now reveals to “People”. “Jen has wanted a family for a long time and has found the ideal partner that she loves, respects and likes to be around,” it says. “She loves married life and they have a solid base for a baby. She is very happy and looks forward to motherhood.”

But what does the new job mean in terms of Jen’s career? After all, she is now one of the big names in Hollywood, and is often filming abroad for several months. “Like other actors, she will find a balance between her career and her life as a wife and mother,” the insider is sure. “She’ll do just fine. Jen is down to earth and ready to be a mom because she loves family life.” She also knows that a “fulfilled mom is better than one who gives up what she loves and regrets it.” That could never happen to Lawrence.













September 15, 2021



Jordana Brewster is engaged



Jordana Brewster, 41, the happiness is evident. In her most recent Instagram snapshot, she is sitting on the beach and beaming happily into the camera as she hugs the shoulder of her lover, entrepreneur Mason Morfit, 44. And another detail catches the eye: a huge diamond sparkles on the finger of the “Fast & Furious 9” star. “JB becomes JBM,” the 41-year-old writes her future initials under the photo, thereby announcing her engagement.

At this point, our editorial team has integrated content from Instagram. Due to your data protection settings, this content was not loaded in order to protect your privacy. PRIVACY SETTINGS Here you can change the settings for the providers whose content you want to display. These providers may set cookies and collect information about your browser and other criteria determined by the respective provider. Further information can be found in the data protection information.

For the actress, it would be the second marriage. She was previously married to Andrew Form for 13 years until the couple split last year. They have two sons, Julian, 8, and Rowan, 5. In July 2020, Jordana Brewster was first spotted holding hands with Mason Morfit in Santa Monica, California. The two had already met four years earlier, as the actress recently revealed in an interview with American “Glamor”. However, it only sparked last year, four days after Jordana Brewster and Mason Form split up.

September 14, 2021



Britney Spears’ father is said to be already looking for a lawyer



Pop star Britney Spears, 39, is currently on cloud nine. On September 12, 2021, the singer announced her engagement to personal trainer Sam Asghari, 27. Months ago, during a guardianship hearing, Britney announced that she would marry her partner and have children with him. After she was finally freed from her father’s guardianship on August 12th – a month before the engagement – nothing stands in the way of her private new beginning, right? Not quite, because Jamie Spears, 69, is said to continue to interfere in his daughter’s affairs.

Jamie Spears © Zuma Wire / imago images

A source close to the singer told People that Britney’s father was looking for a lawyer a few days after the engagement, for a very specific reason. Because together with her father, who is currently managing her estate, the 39-year-old is supposed to “work on a prenuptial agreement [,der ihr Vermögen regelt und absichert]. She understands that this is necessary, “the insider said. A second source explains that Jamie’s role as administrator of the estate requires being involved in the process:” Jamie is working to find a lawyer to draw up the prenuptial agreement. ” However, it is alleged that her father’s camp is not involved in the process, and one can only hope for Britney that the contractual clauses will not diminish her love affair.

September 13, 2021



Demi Moore and John Travolta: are they the new Hollywood dream couple?



John Travolta, 67, and Demi Moore, 58, are said to have been spotted at a romantic dinner, as reported by “Bild am Sonntag”. They had met for a meal at the noble Italian “Giorgio Baldi” in Santa Monica. A waitress is said to have told the newspaper: “The two of them were sitting at the corner table, in the candlelight. It looked very romantic. They laughed a lot and even held hands.”

The two have known each other for a long time. Demi Moore’s ex-husband Bruce Willis, 66, and Travolta have been good friends for years. For both of them this connection would possibly mean a happy ending. Demi Moore has already had one or the other failed relationship and Travolta has tried in recent months to come to terms with the death of his late wife Kelly Preston, † 57. A new love might give both of them a boost.

Hollywood news from last week



Did you miss any news? You can read last week’s Hollywood news here.

Sources used: people.com, vip.de, bild.de, instagram.com, HIGHStyle

slr / jse / spg / aen

Gala