Insider unpacks! “She wants to see Brad Pitt suffer”

Now Angelina Jolie, 45, pulls out the very hard guns – and draws her own children into the custody war with Brad Pitt, 57, of all people.

Angelina Jolie: “She wants to finish off Brad for good”

Now it’s getting dirty: Angelina Jolie officially accuses Brad Pitt, during their two and a half years of marriage to have become violent several times. Judicial files held by “The Blast” indicate that it is ready to provide evidence to support allegations of domestic violence.

Particularly perfidious: the Jolie Pitt kids may even have to testify against their father:

It’s really bad. Angelina wants to finish off Brad for good and now draws the children into the matter too,

such a confidante of the 57-year-old.

Angelina Jolie: “She wrecks her children”

Since Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and her siblings Knox and Vivienne are still so young, Brad Pitt would also have to give his consent. Hard to imagine that he would get involved!

However, Maddox, Zahara and Pax are old enough to decide for themselves whether or not to go to court with mom Angelina Jolie. Awesome! Apparently the 45-year-old is any means right to harm her ex. But she doesn’t seem to care that her children in particular suffer from this. Brad Pitt’s pal believes:

Angelina deliberately plays the kids off against Brad. She breaks them with it. The children will certainly accuse her of that later.

