Hugh Jackman would love to fall in love with his wife all over again

“Reminiscence” starts in the cinema

In the post-apocalyptic flooded world of “Reminiscence: Memory Never Dies”, Hugh Jackman (52, “Wolverine: Weg des Kriegers”) earns his living as a war veteran and private detective Nick Bannister by making the past come alive again with the help of a technical device. In order to find his great love Mae (Rebecca Ferguson, 37), a former client of his and his colleague Watts (Thandiwe Newton, 48), believed to be lost, the private investigator finally begins to use it for himself – and comes across a dark one Conspiracy.

On the occasion of the theatrical release of the thriller on August 26th, the Australian actor speaks with the news agency spot on news about the appeal of the script by Christopher Nolan’s (51) sister-in-law Lisa Joy (44, “Westworld”) and the collaboration with his “brilliant” colleagues Rebecca Ferguson and Thandiwe Newton. In addition, Jackman mentions several past moments from his private life in the interview, because of which he would be only too happy to use the technology of his film character himself.

In “Reminiscence: Memories Never Die” by director Lisa Joy you play the lead role of Nick Bannister. What attracted you to Joy’s script?

Hugh Jackman: Unusually, I met Lisa before I even read the script. She wanted to show me a few sketches and explain the world and the characters in the film to me – and why she wrote it. I’m very glad she did, because when I read it I thought, “This is a really beautiful, unique world.”

And the story itself?







Jackman: The story itself felt very original and fresh. At first I thought, “Ah, it’s a film noir,” but then it morphed into all of these other genres. In the end, I found it very poetic, very thought provoking. (The plot) had confidence and the character was challenging. So it was all of these things that got me to say yes, but in the end probably mostly Lisa – as a director and screenwriter.

What role did your co-stars play? Rebecca Ferguson and Thandiwe Newton are both great actresses …

Jackman: When I signed I didn’t know they would be there. When Lisa told me about Thandiwe and Rebecca, with whom I had worked on “Greatest Showman” … That was the icing on the cake, because both are not only brilliant, but also incredibly funny, cheeky and naughty. We had a lot of fun on this movie set!

In the film, people can relive memories with the help of a technical device as if they were just happening. Which past moments would you personally like to replay from the beginning?

Jackman: Well, I think about (the times) when my kids were little or when I fell in love with my wife. Those early days. I’ve been married for 25 years now, so I would love to go back in time and experience that again. I mean, obviously we’re still in love, but nothing compares to those first few weeks and months. And I would love to hold my children in my arms again, even if they scream at three o’clock in the morning.

For real?

Jackman: Yeah. (At that moment) you’re so tired that you don’t even remember it. Now I would love to go through that again.