Hugh Jackman: His father passed away

Christopher John Jackman, the father of Hugh Jackman, is dead. The star says goodbye with touching words on social networks.

Actor Hugh Jackman (52, “Reminiscence: The memory never dies”) mourns his beloved father. As the “Wolverine” star announced on Monday (September 6th) in the social networks, Christopher John Jackman died on Sunday morning (September 5th) – Father’s Day in his native Australia.

“I pray that he has now found his peace with God”



Jackman said goodbye to his father with a touching post, which he uploaded to Instagram, among other places. “Although I feel deeply sad, I am also filled with such gratitude and love,” reads next to a photo of the deceased. Jackman’s father was, “in one word, extraordinary”. “He has dedicated his life to his family, his work and his faith. I pray that he has now found his peace with God.”









There are numerous expressions of condolences under Jackman’s post, including comments from several Hollywood colleagues. “I’m so sorry, Hugh. Send you lots of love,” wrote Naomi Watts (52, “King Kong”), for example. Ryan Reynolds (44, “Deadpool”) said he was “lucky” to have “met” Jackman’s father.

Single parent accountant with a Cambridge degree



Accountant Christopher John Jackman, who had a university degree from Cambridge, had Hollywood star Hugh and four other children with his ex-wife Grace McNeil, with whom he emigrated from England to Australia in 1967. McNeil left him in 1976 and returned to their old home with their two daughters. Hugh Jackman and his two older brothers were subsequently raised by their father.

