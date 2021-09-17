How sweet! Reese Witherspoon’s daughter poses with her boyfriend

Ava Phillippe (21) is becoming more and more of her mother’s image! The American was born in 1999 as the first child of Reese Witherspoon (45) and her current ex Ryan Phillippe (46). In the past few years, it turned out that the young blonde is becoming more and more similar to her mom. The Californian proves this in a new photo: Ava proudly shows off her boyfriend Owen – and makes the fans nostalgic!

On their InstagramProfile, the beauty published a snapshot showing the lovebirds in Austin, Texas. Happy both beam into the camera – and when you do Avas Followers may believe, they look just like their parents when they were young! “Reese and Ryan! “, wrote one user enthusiastically, another commented: “I thought 1,000 percent that it was your mom and dad!”

Avas But Herzbube does not only seem to be well received by their subscribers: Mama too Reese is apparently a fan of Owen. The actress only commented on her daughter’s contribution with the comment “You two”, paired with a smiley face with heart eyes. Ava and Owen are said to have been a couple since 2019.

Ava Phillippe at a party, December 2019

Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon in October 2006

Ava Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon

