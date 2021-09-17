How Keanu Reeves prepares for action roles · KINO.de

In the “John Wick” films there is fighting, shooting and riding. This is how Keanu Reeves manages to stay fit for his role in the action films.

Even though Keanu Reeves Already in his mid-50s, he is still one of the most popular action actors of the past few decades. As a contract killer in “John Wick“The actor recently celebrated a small revival, which with its hard action was able to gather a loyal fan base. With a demanding training and a lot of stamina, the actor manages to stay fit for his roles in “Matrix 4” and “John Wick 4”.

At Star von Disney + there are action classics like “Die Hard”: Get an annual subscription at a budget price until February 23, 2021

Patrick Murphy is one of the fitness trainers for Reeves and is responsible for keeping him fit and healthy. Murphy told Men’s Health what is behind Reeves’ work:

“When KR (Keanu Reeves, editor’s note) prepares for his films, he is highly concentrated and there from start to finish. I don’t know where he gets his motivation from, but I know his work ethic is out of this world. He prepares for months during preproduction and trains while shooting. “

How it continues after Part 3 with John Wick, you can find out in the video:

kino.de News – First trailer for Hawkeye







John Wick is a huge challenge for Keanu Reeves

The exercises Murphy put together for Reeves don’t require any complicated equipment. There are classics like pushups, squats and working with fitness bands. Theoretically, everyone could try to get more athletic with it. However, it should be remembered that a well-toned body also includes a healthy diet, restful sleep and motivation. Additionally, most of the average people lack the individual advice available to actors.

Only with such specific support is Reeves able to perform a large part of his stunts himself. The role of hit man John Wick is particularly demanding:

“John Wick is one of the most physical roles in film history. The choreography, together with different fighting styles, tumbling (gymnastics, editor’s note), stunts, riding, stunt car driving, shooting training and training with other weapons meant that KR’s body went through hell and back again. “

Despite the hardships, Keanu Reeves seems to be far from finished with the action role. He wants to play John Wick as long as his body allows and the audience feels like his character. It doesn’t fail because of ideas for sequels. After all, screenwriter Derek Kolstad believes that at least five more films would be possible. But first “John Wick 4” has to appear. In the US, the film should be on May 27, 2022 go to the start.

How well do you know the action films of the past ten years?

did you like this article? Discuss with us about the latest theatrical releases, your favorite series and films that you are eagerly waiting for – on Instagram and Facebook. You can also follow us on Flipboard and Google News.