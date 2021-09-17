Henriette Hell: “I have a lot of love to give, but nobody wants it!”

Hamburg’s bestselling author Henriette Hell (36) has high expectations of women aged 30 and over. They should be married, if possible already a mother – and also have a career. In her opinion, one can also be wonderfully happy without all of this: In her new book “You can take me as I am – My pretty cool life without a child and career”, Hell writes about her life as an unmarried and childless woman in her mid-thirties and does away with outdated role stereotypes. This text comes from the chapter “Love and Madness”.

It rained. I stood on the Holstenstrasse platform and waited for the S31. Overall constitution: so-so. My eyes fell on a gigantic Fernet-Branca advertisement. “I have so much love to give, but nobody wants it!” It said. That’s exactly how I felt. I had just turned 33. For months I only attracted the disturbed like moths to light, while the invitations to some weddings piled up in my mailbox. Great. Where was he, my dream man? A magical being who willingly and willingly endured with me permanently?

Well, someday it would come. I was sure of that. Frank Drebin only met his great love Jane when he was 62. And Charlize Theron, named Sexiest Woman Alive 2007 by Esquire magazine, and the woman who rumored to have ghosted Sean Penn has also been single for ten years. At the time, she jokingly referred to her love life as a desolate wasteland.

Henriette Hell: Life like in Care Bears Town

I got on the train and did what I always did when I wanted to quickly and effectively upgrade my own life: I looked at before-and-after photos of crystal meth junkies and fallen ex-teen idols on the internet. Great, Aaron Carter had apparently got a face tattoo while he was intoxicated and insulted his entire family on Instagram!

I immediately got on better. In direct comparison, my own life immediately seemed like Care Bear Town to me. My feelings even got so high that I thought about meeting up with a suitor in the evening. The annoying thing was that you could never have known beforehand whether all the effort – showering, applying make-up, choosing a cool outfit – would be worth it in the end. But hey, nothing comes from anything and the guy hasn’t let up for weeks.

He was the roommate of a friend. A long haired bohemian who wrote poetry and produced electronic music – exactly my thing! However, a certain reputation preceded him. “He’s never had a steady relationship since I’ve known him,” said my friend. So was I seriously trying to imagine that I, of all people, would be able to tame this young savage? Did I even have the energy for a date? At the same time, I might as well be doing sports, reading a book, meeting friends. Stay in my comfort zone. If you don’t risk anything, you can’t get injured – but you can never win the big trophy either. I thought and thought …

At times I felt like I suffered from severe schizophrenia in terms of my ideas about a fulfilling private life. Usually I was damn proud of my independent and free life. But the older I got, the more complicated things got with men. When I was single, there were always days when I thought I was going to die lonely, even though that was nonsense, of course. What really pulled me down was the dates and liaisons with men who weren’t right for me at all.









I recently had a date with a (supposedly) very attractive man whom I met through a dating app. We wrote back and forth for a week, even talking on the phone to rule out any mental deficiencies. He kept stressing that he was not interested in superficial women. According to his profile, he was only 1.60 meters. That didn’t bother me because I’m just as small myself. And from my circle of friends I knew that shorter men were often particularly charismatic and entertaining. So we met. He came specially from another city and rang my doorbell.

Compensate for insufficient height with the Johnny Depp memory outfit

I saw the accident from afar through my glass corridor door: The guy was a … dwarf! He measured no more than 1.50 meters and tried to compensate for this with a completely exaggerated Johnny Depp memory outfit. The leather hat he wore was at least four inches high and had all sorts of feathers and pearls attached to it. In addition, the man had draped himself over and over with jewelry. His motto seemed to be: “More is more.” However, his exalted style did not detract from his size, but rather created a completely bizarre overall picture.

After two seconds it was clear to me that we could never become anything. My voice immediately took on a maternal nuance. But somehow I didn’t really want to admit that everything should have been in vain now. I wanted to give the guy a real chance! Because he was really attractive and we had a wonderful chat. When we passed an ice cream stand, I intuitively offered to buy him a scoop. Then we went to a restaurant. After a glass of wine and because he was sitting all the time, for a millisecond I had the feeling: Hm, that might be something after all.

In her mid-thirties: Love has a lot to do with chance

But as soon as we walked side by side again, it was all over. And I was ashamed. For the fact that I was obviously more superficial than I had ever wanted to admit to myself. There was nothing more than a platonic farewell hug. I skilfully ignored his attempts to kiss me. Passionate text messages rained down at night. The next morning I received the first unsolicited dick pic of my life. I had no choice but to block the mini bugger. Could it have been similar with Charlize Theron and Sean Penn? One can only speculate about that …

After this very special experience, I realized that I had to stop seeing dating so doggedly. Love had a lot to do with chance. There was nothing I could do but be open to all the good that the universe hopefully had in store for me. Until then, I wanted to use my superpowers for other fun things.

Henriette Hell wrote the book “You can take me as I am”.

The book “You can take me as I am – My pretty cool life without a child and career” by bestselling author Henriette Hell is available for 14.99 euros from Graefe und Unzer Verlag and various bookstores.