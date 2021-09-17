Friday, September 17, 2021
Having fans is weird

By Arjun Sethi
Billie Eilish thinks it’s weird to have fans.
The 19-year-old chart sensation still doesn’t really know what to think of its huge fan base. On the ‘Drew Barrymore Show’ Billie now said that she couldn’t quite place the word ‘fan’ herself. She said in the interview: “I think the reason this all seems so strange to me is that one moment I was a fan myself and then the next, I was looked at as sort of overriding. Even when I was 14 I thought to myself, I’m really nobody. “

The ‘Power of Love’ performer is convinced that, despite her success, she is actually quite similar to her fans. She goes on to say, “I just make music and these kids, who I feel like I already know, suddenly say, ‘Oh, they’re Billie’s fans and then there’s Billie.’ That makes it so weird to me because I see it as my skin, a part of me that helps me go through things. You always stand behind me. They are fans as much as I am a fan, but that doesn’t make them worth less than me or anyone else, you know? ”Since the beginning of September, Billie’s concert film ‘Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles’ has been on the way to ‘Disney +’ see.

Photo: Bang Showbiz




