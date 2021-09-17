George Clooney: double date with Emily Blunt

George Clooney and his new girlfriend Amal Alamuddin met for dinner with Emily Blunt and her husband John Kraskinsi. The Hollywood star and the actor couple have been friends for years

George Clooney has now proven that he is serious about his new girlfriend Amal Alamuddin: recordings from Thursday evening (March 27) show the actor on a double date with Emily Blunt and her husband John Kraskinsi – so Alamuddin was apparently already in Clooney’s circle of friends integrated.

Paparazzi photographed the four leaving a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles. According to “justjared.com”, they lingered for a few minutes in front of the building, then they said goodbye and got into their cars.

Traveling Star sighted in 2014



95 images







George Clooney and John Kraskinsi have known each other since 2008, when they played together in the film “Leatherheads”. The 52-year-old was also present at Blunt’s and Kransinski’s wedding in July 2010, which took place near Clooney’s villa on Lake Como in Italy.

With his new girlfriend Amal Alamuddin, George Clooney showed himself for the first time in October 2013. At that time he was seen on several dates with the British lawyer – but they denied a relationship. Then about ten days ago new photos of the two appeared. They showed Clooney and Alamuddin on safari together on vacation. They are also said to have spent a few days together in the Seychelles.

Clooney’s last relationship was with former wrestler Stacy Keibler. The love ended last July and Keibler recently got married in Mexico.

aze

Gala