Friday, September 17, 2021
HomeNewsFree webinar: what's next for Bitcoin?
News

Free webinar: what’s next for Bitcoin?

By Hasan Sheikh
0
58




Live tonight – register now

Free webinar: what’s next for Bitcoin?

Tuesday, 08/31/2021 | 14:59

  • The webinar with the blockchain and bitcoin expert Jörg Hermsdorf will take place today, August 31, at 7 p.m. Get your FREE TICKET HERE!

One-time opportunity or huge risk – what’s next for Bitcoin? The price development in recent months provided arguments for both skeptics and supporters of the crypto currency. A couple of tweets from Tesla CEO Elon Musk were enough to make the price plummet. Then China also began to take action against the cryptocurrency. It seemed like Bitcoin’s soaring was over and the critics, who always warned of a bubble, were right.

Bitcoin is on the up again

But the Bitcoin did not plunge into the abyss. It started at around $ 31,000, a level that many observers would have seen a few years ago as utopian. Although the cryptocurrency is still a long way from its record high, it has already made up a good part of the losses.

Bitcoin / US dollar (btc / USD)

Finanz100.de - Current stock market news

47,886.9300
USD

Bitstamp Currencies




  • Bitcoin / US dollar (btc / USD) - finance100

How is it that 85 percent of Bitcoin owners (“HODLers”) shrug their shoulders calmly when they crash and do not sell or continue to “stack”? The multibillionaire and philanthropist Paul Tudor Jones describes the Bitcoin HODLers – in a positive sense – as “religious fanatics”. But is it really just a “religion”? After all, El Salvador, the first country in the world, decided to introduce Bitcoin as legal tender on September 7, 2021. What belief or knowledge advantage do all these people have who view Bitcoin as a long-term investment?

Be part of the free webinar

In the free webinar tonight from the renowned Bitcoin expert Jörg Hermsdorf, you will learn more about the background of the crypto currency, the opportunities and which fundamental risks still exist. In the second part of the live webinar, Hermsdorf will answer questions that the participants have about the complex and opaque Bitcoin system, around which there are so many myths. Get your FREE TICKET HERE!


Previous articleJohnny Depp desperate: “Hollywood hates me!”
Next articleNicolas Cage on his new thriller comedy
Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv