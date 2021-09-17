First deaf Marvel star talks about shooting problems and help from Angelina Jolie · KINO.de

The first deaf superhero awaits us in “Eternals”. In an interview, the Marvel star recalls the difficulties involved in filming.

In “Eternals“Marvel fans get to see a new troop of heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) who are supposed to protect humanity. With the character Makkari, a deaf superhero celebrates her debut in the MCU, that of the deaf too Lauren Ridloff (“The Walking Dead”) is embodied.

As a deaf actress, she faced special challenges on the set of “Eternals”. In an interview with The New York Times (via Uproxx), she recalled a specific problem that her fellow actor Angelina Jolie helped her with:

“In some scenes I would have to stand facing the wall. How do I, as a deaf person, then recognize my commitment? I shared my frustration with Angie – Angelina Jolie – during a vacation party after a day of shooting. And she immediately made a suggestion: ‘Why don’t we use a laser pointer that can be easily removed with special effects?’ It was an ‘aha, wow’ moment. Whenever I look at a wall, the translators use a laser pointer to draw a circle on the wall […] and when he goes away it means ‘Action!’ “







Marvel star wants to inspire you two sons

In the interview, Ridloff also says that at the beginning she felt that she had to show everyone else how easy it is to work with her as a deaf person. But as soon as she realized that everyone was facing challenges, she stopped apologizing for their needs. The actress also revealed that the role is important for her two deaf sons, so that they can grow up in a world where there are also deaf superheroes.

In recent years, Marvel has endeavored to represent minorities more and more. With “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” the first Marvel film with an Asian superhero was released and “Eternals” will present the first openly homosexual hero with Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry). Makkari won’t remain the only deaf heroine in the MCU. Alaqua Cox will not only play the deaf character Echo in Hawkeye, but will also be the first Native American woman to star in the MCU. Before the Marvel series we can expect “Eternals” on November 3, 2021.

