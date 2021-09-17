Feminist as a wife: Emma Watson becomes the bride

She played a witch and a princess who didn’t have much to do with conventions. Emma Watson is known in front of and behind the camera as a rebellious woman. In the film adaptation of the novel “Little Women” she can be seen in a role that one would not necessarily have expected from her at first.

“Little Women” is a classic in the USA. As the title suggests, the book is about four sisters who together mastered the transition from girl to woman after the end of the American Civil War. The story has now been made into a film, and a first trailer shows what to expect from the strip.

Emma Watson plays one of the leading roles, and her film character is very different from what fans of Hollywood’s model feminist know from films like “Harry Potter” or “Beauty and the Beast”. She plays the eldest sister Meg, the elegant model daughter with wedding plans, while her colleague Saroise Ronan as tomboy Jo has no desire for marriage and instead prefers to pursue her career as a writer independently – a role in which many fans tend to locate Watson would have.









“A misunderstood figure”

Director Greta Gerwig recently explained in an interview why she still wanted to see Watson play Meg. “Meg March is a misunderstood figure in my eyes,” said Gerwig to the magazine “Entertainment Weekly”. Watson portrayed her with a lot of love and intelligence. “She is completely herself and understands the inner struggle of her figure.”

In addition to Watson and Ronan, “Little Woman”, as the film is called analogous to the original English version of the novel, also starred as Walsh sisters Florence Pugh and Eliza Scanlen. Also part of the party is “Call Me By Your Name” star Timothée Chalamet. Gerwig had already worked with him and Ronan on her Oscar-nominated film “Lady Bird”. The top-class cast also includes Laura Dern and Meryl Streep. The film is slated to hit US cinemas at Christmas and German cinemas shortly thereafter.

As early as 1994 there was a film adaptation of the novel, which was shown in German cinemas as “Betty and Her Sisters”. Winona Ryder, Claire Danes and Susan Sarandon played the leading roles at the time.