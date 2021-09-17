Everything about the money of the future – register now for the Bitcoin workshop

Bitcoin and blockchain have everything they need to change our lives. Those who already understand both and recognize the opportunities have a clear advantage. Our workshop on Saturday, September 18, will prepare you for the revolution. Benefit from the knowledge for your investments and business.

Bitcoin expert Jörg Hermsdorf will hold the workshop. Hermsdorf has been dealing with Bitcoin and Blockchain since 2010. As a computer scientist, he not only has a deep technical understanding, but has also dealt intensively with today’s financial and monetary system. Hermsdorf is a regular speaker at Bitcoin events and in the Bitcoin and blockchain community.

Bitcoin workshop for beginners and advanced users

In the workshop, Hermsdorf will dive into the secrets of the Bitcoin world with you. He explains the origins and potentials of cryptocurrency and how you can invest in Bitcoin:









The workshop deals in particular with these topics:

Overview of Bitcoin and Blockchain Technology (45 Years of Evolution)

Fundamental properties of a public blockchain using the example of Bitcoin

Mathematical basics of blockchains

Basic functionality of a blockchain using the example of Bitcoin

Exchange of crypto money

Safe storage and use of cryptocurrency

Economic basics

The workshop will take place online on Saturday, September 18, and will last a total of eight hours. Start is 10 a.m. All participants receive a recording at the end. The number of participants is limited, but you can still be there. Here you can secure your place!