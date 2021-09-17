Friday, September 17, 2021
Eva Green too sexy: “Sin City 2” trailer banned on US TV – cinema

By Arjun Sethi
That pretty white nothing that she’s almost on … Prohibited sexy!

The see-through nightgown of film star Eva Green (34), which she wears in “Sin City 2: A Dame To Kill For”, aroused the American minds for the second time. After the film poster was censored or retouched with this item of clothing, the beautiful French woman is now too sexy for TV in the film trailer.

Because then the viewer sees the nightgown again. The original trailer shows the seductive Eva in it up to her waistline – the one revised for US television only fades her in up to her collarbone.

Her breasts are suddenly cut off in this clip. Reason: too sexy!




BILD shows what the American moral guards forbid. Because for us this lady is also very sexy – but she doesn’t have to hide in her natural beauty.

Eva Green also expressed incomprehension to the magazine “Vanity Fair”: “There are so many violent things in films. And I’m not naked at all. It is only hinted at. I think it’s very sexy. “

Yes, entirely in our opinion …

The sequel to the cult film “Sin City” is about Ava (Eva Green) who, with the help of her ex ‘Dwight (Josh Brolin), flees from her husband Damien Lord (Marton Csokas, with whom Eva Green is also in real life) who brutally abuses her. Dwight wants to help her, but he can’t trust Ava …

Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
