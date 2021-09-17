Ethereum founder is one of the most influential people – according to Time Magazine



Ethereum is one of the top winners in the market – after a true price rally, the ETH price was able to crack the 3600 US dollars again. An important step for the network, whose founder Vitalik Buterin received a special award.

After the price had risen by more than 6 percent in the last few days, the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was able to exceed this important mark, which was last reached on September 7, 2021.

And the Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin is now also playing in the first division.

As a sign of the growing power of the cryptocurrency ETH, Buterin secured a place in the prestigious List of the 100 most influential people in the world, published by Time Magazine. He joins US President Joe Biden and pop superstar Billie Eilish.

In addition to Elon Musk, the magazine has included Buterin in the “Innovators” category.

Reddit founder praises Buterin

Citing Vitalik Buterin’s influence on that Ethereum-Ecosystem praised Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of the Reddit platform, the 27-year-old Russian-Canadian programmer as a pioneer for many blockchain and DeFi developers.









“Nobody can think of all the possible uses for the Ethereum network, but it took someone’s idea to get it all going. From then on, a new world opened up and new ways of using blockchain technology opened up. “

Ohanian also praised Ethereum’s most surprising use case – NFT. The non-fungible tokens are currently booming and are keeping the market busy.

“Whether it’s startups like Sorare reinventing fantasy sports or Rainbow users showing off their NFT collections – none of this would have happened without Vitalik’s creation.”

Buterin came up with the idea for Ethereum in 2013 after being introduced to the crypto world by his father. Buterin developed the network with seven other programmers until it started in 2015.

And 2021 should be a good year for Ethereum, the price of the crypto currency ETH quintupled over the course of the year – and could continue to rise in the following months.

Alexis Ohanian is also optimistic here:

“I’ve never been so excited about the potential of the Internet, and that’s mainly thanks to Vitalik Buterin.”