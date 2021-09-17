Ether is approaching all-time highs, fueled by a new NFT boom

With a price of just under 3,200 euros, Ethereum is at its second highest level of all time and not far from its all-time high in May at 3,684 euros. That is quite impressive, considering that ETH was still around 2,100 euros a month ago, which means that it has increased by almost 50 percent within 30 days.

Several factors come into play here. On the one hand, the successful London upgrade is the next, important step towards Ethereum 2.0 and, according to analysts, has a deflationary effect. Token Burns reduces the amount of newly created ETH that meets strong demand.

There is also another NFT hype. This can be attached to the UR-NFTs CryptoPunks. Visa entered the field in a clever marketing campaign and bought a CryptoPunk NFT for 150,000 dollars – a signal to many in the industry that non-fungible tokens are ripe for the mainstream.

Market figures from The Block show how NFT market size exploded in August. In the last week of August there were almost 33,000 active wallets that bought or sold the tokens – a clear sign of brisk market activity.









The leading NFT platform OpenSea achieved record values ​​in August. The total of sales compared to the previous record month of May has increased more than tenfold, to 1.9 billion dollars. Other NFT offerings, including the booming game Axie Infinity, have also seen strong growth.

Because the majority of NFTs run on Ethereum, this naturally has an impact on ETH demand. However, observers are already warning of another NFT bubble. As reported, there was a first boom at the beginning of the year, which then ran out of steam again in April. There is also a constant ups and downs in the tokens in demand.