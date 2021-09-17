Emma Watson: Special reunion picture with JK Rowling

Emma Watson congratulates JK Rowling on her birthday with a reunion picture. Another “Harry Potter” colleague can be seen in the photo.

It makes “Harry Potter” fans particularly happy: Emma Watson (29, “Beauty and the Beast”) posted a photo on her social media channels and thus sent congratulations to a special person: “Harry Potter” – Creator Joanne K. Rowling celebrates her 54th birthday today.

It has been almost twenty years since the first “Harry Potter” film (2001) starring Daniel Radcliffe (30) in the leading role. Emma Watson played Hermione Granger, the sorcerer’s apprentice’s best friend. In 2011 the last part of the successful series was published. Emma Watson made her big breakthrough with the films – and she owes it above all to a woman: JK Rowling wrote the “Harry Potter” books. Watson still feels connected to the author today, as an Instagram picture now reveals.









Who is the cat in the picture?



“Sexy and creepy. You rocked it. Everything, love, Jo. Happy Birthday!”, Watson writes about a picture in which she can be seen with Rowling at a costume party. While the actress threw herself into a Wonder Woman costume, the author opted for a black robe including creepy make-up. The picture shows another “Harry Potter” star: Evanna Lynch (27), who played Luna Lovegood, joined the two women as a cat. It is unclear where and when the photo was taken. There is one clue, however: Watson had already posted a picture of himself in the identical Wonder Woman costume in September 2018.

