Emma Stone: Happy as a mother

Emma Stone enjoys her time as a mother.

The 32-year-old actress and her husband Dave McCary became parents to a girl in March. The couple did not confirm the news themselves. But now Stone turned to her fans and raved about being a mother. On the show ‘Lorraine on Wednesday’, when asked what it was like to have a child, she said, “It’s very, very exciting!” Despite the pandemic, her last year was good: “I feel very happy with how it went!” However, Stone did not want to divulge any further details. It is known, however, that according to ‘TMZ’ the little girl should be called Louise Jean McCary.

An acquaintance of the couple told ‘E! News’ recently: “Being pregnant and experiencing motherhood was an amazing experience that she absolutely loves. She couldn’t wait to meet the baby and it’s all she expected. You totally enjoy the quiet time and are just with the baby. They quickly get used to being a family of three. ” Friends also revealed that Emma was absolutely delighted with her husband’s father qualities. The insider continued, “Emma has wanted to be a mom for a long time and she’s doing it naturally. Dave is a great guy and she’s just so happy to meet him and do this with him. He’s a great father, he helps a lot and supports you every step of the way. “

