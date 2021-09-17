Friday, September 17, 2021
HomeNews"Dune" Movie Review - News 2021
News

“Dune” Movie Review – News 2021

By Sonia Gupta
0
55




“Dune” has finally been shown in German cinemas this week. The sci-fi epic does everything that “Star Wars” wanted but never did.

As a film fan, one often asks oneself whether new editions and remakes of existing works are needed at all. For example with the controversially discussed reinterpretations of “The Lion King” or “Murder on the Orient Express”. When it became known a few years ago who was behind the film adaptation of “Dune”, the skepticism almost completely fell silent.


Previous articleTHIS is singer Ariana Grande’s new luxury mansion in the Hollywood Hills
Next article▷ Nils Andersen-Röed moves from Europol to Binance to do the investigation and …
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv