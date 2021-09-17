“Dune” Movie Review – News 2021

“Dune” has finally been shown in German cinemas this week. The sci-fi epic does everything that “Star Wars” wanted but never did.

As a film fan, one often asks oneself whether new editions and remakes of existing works are needed at all. For example with the controversially discussed reinterpretations of “The Lion King” or “Murder on the Orient Express”. When it became known a few years ago who was behind the film adaptation of “Dune”, the skepticism almost completely fell silent.

Because the film was incensated by Denis Villeneuve. The filmmaker has become one of the most notorious directors in recent years. His meteoric rise began in 2013 when he released “Prisoners” with Hugh Jackman.



But his last three films in particular proved his strength and uniqueness throughout. Starting with the Oscar winner “Sicario” to the alien film “Arrival”. Finally we got to see the reworking of “Blade Runner” with “Blade Runner 2049” from him. Even then, there was great skepticism, which is why another film was needed. But now hardly anyone asks this question.

Villeneuve already proves the self-confidence in his own works in the opening scene of “Dune”. Without a second part even getting the green light, he immediately titled “Dune” as a first part.









The intrigues of Arrakis

In “Dune” we accompany the story of Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) and his family. On the orders of the emperor, the house of Atreides will in future be responsible for the essential spice production on the desert planet Arrakis. The previous reign of terror by the House of Harkonnen is to come to an end with the Atreides. They don’t want to keep suppressing the desert dwellers, the Fremen, but rather work with them. In addition to an old prophecy, the family’s plans for revenge also stand in the way of the former rulers.



Denis Villeneuve wraps this story in a breathtaking robe that remains exciting over the duration of around two and a half hours. While in other science fiction films one often fails because of the authenticity of these new worlds, one “Dune” casts its spell straight away. The strong visual effects and the camera work by Greig Fraser play an important part in this. The deafening throbbing sounds of Hans Zimmer’s soundtrack also make the film a must-see in the cinema.

In addition to the (audio) visual impact of “Dune”, the acting is also on a high level. First and foremost Timothée Chalamet, who consistently manages to capture the most diverse facets of the inner turmoil of the main character Paul Atreides impressively on the canvas.

Conclusion:

“Dune” is one of the most impressive films that we have seen in recent years and certainly one of the best of the current cinema year. Without slapstick interludes, characters existing only for merchandise or similar unnecessary things, “Dune” manages to bring a grippingly dramatic story to the screen without any ifs or buts. Denis Villeneuve has thus created a potential classic that will last for a few years. In the end, one can only hope that the second part will also be able to start, because “Dune – Part 1” was just the beginning.