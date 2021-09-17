Friday, September 17, 2021
Dogecoin: Rival Shiba Inu overtakes WallStreetBets favorite!

By Hasan Sheikh
The rival of the meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), has the Reddit favorite Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) in terms of market capitalization while it is the market capitalization of the e-commerce company ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH), another retail favorite, on the horizon.

What happened

Shiba Inu’s market cap is $ 3.56 billion at press time, according to CoinMarketCap data, compared to Medicare Advantage insurer Clover Health’s market cap of $ 3.48 billion. The operator of the platform of choice ContextLogic has a market capitalization of $ 3.96 billion.

Shiba Inu, who calls himself a “Dogecoin killer,” is up 34.2% in the past 24 hours. Over a seven-day period, the altcoin is up 27.2%.

However, the cryptocurrency is 76.1% below its all-time high of $ 0.0000388, which it hit in May.

Shiba Inu is one Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) -based Dogecoin alternative that has projects like an incubator for non-fungible token art and a decentralized exchange called Shibaswap supports.




Why is it important?

Shiba Inu’s strong gains come after the cryptocurrency exchange was reported to be Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) listed the token on its trading platform on Thursday. Proponents of the coin see listing on Coinbase as a significant development.

Shiba Inu is currently the fourth most talked about cryptocurrency on Twitter, according to Cointrendz data.

Price action: Shiba Inu is up 34.2% in the past 24 hours and is trading at $ 0.000009035 at the time of publication.

Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
